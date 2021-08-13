» News » 2021 » Governor Parson Proclaims Aug. 15-21 as Water and ...

Governor Parson Proclaims Aug. 15-21 as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 13, 2021 - Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, 2021, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the crucial work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities vibrant.

The proclamation highlights COVID-19 response efforts. Water and wastewater professionals are essential infrastructure personnel serving to protect Missouri citizens and critical infrastructure. This week is a great opportunity to recognize these professionals and the vital role they play in our daily lives.

To view a copy of the proclamation, visit governor.mo.gov/proclamations/governor-parson-proclaimed-august-15-21-be-water-and-wastewater-treatment. For more information about water and wastewater professionals or how to become a certified operator, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Water Protection Program at 800-361-4827 or 573-751-1600.

###