U.S. Marine Corps & Leaders Of The Hardwood Joins Forces With Healthjox For The 4th Annual Healthjox 2-Day Festival
Attendees of the HealthJox 2-day Festival will enjoy 2-days of free healthy activities, food, drinks and games for all ages.
Whether you are a current Athlete, former Athlete or a Spectator, we encourage all to become HealthJox for your life!”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALTHJOX 2-DAY FESTIVAL EVENT:

Having just completed the HealthJox Summer Blocks street fair on Saturday, July 24th, Dewry Bradford, founder of HealthJox Foundation, Inc, (501©(3) non-profit), moves forward with the 4th annual HealthJox 2-Day Festival @ Brooklyn Bridge Park (pier 2) in DUMBO, where attendees will enjoy 2-days of free healthy activities, food, drinks and games.
Day 1: Friday, August 20th from 9am – 2pm
Summer Camps and attendees of all ages will take advantage of life-size games, AiroDart demonstrations, basketball drills & games, stretching, healthy snacks & drinks.
Day 2: Saturday, August 21st from 12noon – 5pm
This free summer boot camp is intended to help high school-age basketball players develop mentally and athletically so that they have the ability to lead on and off the court. This is also a great opportunity for players looking to develop and refine their skills in the offseason. Attendees will receive quality instructions from the U.S. Marines, PSAL High School Basketball Commissioner of Brooklyn – Coach Ted Gustus, former professional players and elite coaches during this camp. Participants will also play the new 3-on-3 basketball game called Tre-21 created by Eric Hicks-founder of Game Over.
The experience is only enhanced by the Armed Forces as they impart critical knowledge that will help you to become successful beyond the game. The camp features a curriculum for intermediate/advanced players looking to improve their skill set at the post, wing or guard position. Emphasis is placed on fundamental development, shooting, offensive moves, defense, rebounding, team play, and more. Each camper receives a free lunch, camp t-shirt and other giveaway items.
Join us as we build character through competition!
MOTTO:
Healthy bodies, healthy minds, healthy environments.
PURPOSE:
HealthJox Foundation, Inc's purpose is to share information with the public free regarding healthy food, healthy activities and mental health information services. We also host free live streaming panels for community members to learn about new ways to improve their mental, physical and emotional state. Whether you are a current Athlete or a former Athlete, we encourage all to become HealthJox!
MISSION:
HealthJox Foundation, Inc.'s mission is to cultivate healthy bodies, healthy minds & healthy environments for underserved youth which should all be given free to the public so all can have access to a healthier life on this planet.
ABOUT HEALTH JOX FESTIVAL BRAND:
HealthJox Festival is a Community-based platform created by Dewry Bradford, the owner of ASQUI Ventures. “Here at HealthJox, we pride ourselves in creating strategic relationships with local and national businesses to create healthy events and awareness for the Communities of America,” said Dewry Bradford - Branding Director and Founder of HealthJox Festival. Moving forward, our plan is to eventually increase the number of HealthJox Festivals and Events throughout the year.
SPONSORS & SUPPORTERS
United States Marine Corps, Pearl #31 Inc., ASQUI Ventures, NYC Police Department, NYC Fire Department, NYPD Explorers, One Breath Sports & Entertainment, Game Over and Coalition of Concerned Medical Professionals (CCMP).
