Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,055 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and Albany Medical Center Hospital Spotlight Dangers of Impaired Driving

GTSC News Banner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, August 13, 2021

 

MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL SPOTLIGHT DANGERS OF IMPAIRED DRIVING

Albany, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and Albany Medical Center Hospital will highlight the dangers of impaired driving, in advance of the statewide STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. GTSC, Chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care in the Albany Medical Department of Surgery, and first responders will urge responsible driving in the wake of a recent spike of fatal impaired driving crashes.

*Masks required*    

When:  Tuesday, August 17, 2021  11AM to 11:30AM    

Where:  Albany Medical Center Hospital 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208    

Enter through the Physicians Pavilion and check in with security.    

Room: Huyck Auditorium    

Parking: Physicians Pavilion (West Lot)    

Who:  Chuck Deweese, Assistant Commissioner for Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee    

Dr. Kurt Edwards, Chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care, Department of Surgery, Albany Medical Center Hospital    

Major Christopher West, New York State Police, Troop Commander of Troop G    

David P. Newton, Deputy Chief, Department of Fire & Emergency Services  City of Albany

 

You just read:

Media Advisory: Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and Albany Medical Center Hospital Spotlight Dangers of Impaired Driving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.