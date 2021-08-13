FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, August 13, 2021

MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL SPOTLIGHT DANGERS OF IMPAIRED DRIVING

Albany, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and Albany Medical Center Hospital will highlight the dangers of impaired driving, in advance of the statewide STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. GTSC, Chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care in the Albany Medical Department of Surgery, and first responders will urge responsible driving in the wake of a recent spike of fatal impaired driving crashes.

*Masks required*

When: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 11AM to 11:30AM

Where: Albany Medical Center Hospital 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208

Enter through the Physicians Pavilion and check in with security.

Room: Huyck Auditorium

Parking: Physicians Pavilion (West Lot)

Who: Chuck Deweese, Assistant Commissioner for Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee

Dr. Kurt Edwards, Chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care, Department of Surgery, Albany Medical Center Hospital

Major Christopher West, New York State Police, Troop Commander of Troop G

David P. Newton, Deputy Chief, Department of Fire & Emergency Services City of Albany