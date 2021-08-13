Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David Bear to the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Bear to the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors.

 

David Bear

Bear, of Pensacola, is Vice President of The Lewis Bear Company. He is the current Chairman of the Escambia County Tourist Development Council and Vice Chair of the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance. Bear is also Vice Chair of the Florida Beer Wholesaler Association, Founder and Trustee Emeritus of Art, Culture and Entertainment, Inc., and a past President of the Creative Learning Academy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belhaven College.

 

