Submit Release
News Search

There were 371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,055 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints James Wood, Jr. to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Wood, Jr. to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority.

 

James Wood, Jr.

Wood, of Destin, is a former Destin City Council Member who served 20 years in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge. He has been involved with the Lions Club, Destin Chamber of Commerce, Active Retired Men of Destin, Destin Seafood Festival and the Mattie Kelly Arts Festival. Wood earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi State University and his master’s degree in public administration from Auburn University at Montgomery.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints James Wood, Jr. to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.