Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints James Wood, Jr. to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Wood, Jr. to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority.

James Wood, Jr.

Wood, of Destin, is a former Destin City Council Member who served 20 years in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge. He has been involved with the Lions Club, Destin Chamber of Commerce, Active Retired Men of Destin, Destin Seafood Festival and the Mattie Kelly Arts Festival. Wood earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi State University and his master’s degree in public administration from Auburn University at Montgomery.

