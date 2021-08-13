DistriPennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of August 16 to August 20, 2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of August 16 – August 20, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. There will be baseball games Friday, August 13 starting at 7:05 PM. Saturday, August 14 game starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, August 15 game starts at 1:05 PM.

Please note: A concert and a baseball game will take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Concert starts at 6:30 PM. Motorist should use caution when traveling in I-81 and Montage Mountain.

Special Event: A bike race will take place on US Route 11 from Hop Bottom to New Milford on Saturday, August 14th beginning at 1:00 PM until the end of the race. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

