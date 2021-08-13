Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,064 in the last 365 days.

DistriPennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of August 16 to August 20, 2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of August 16 – August 20, 2021.  The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games.  There will be baseball games Friday, August 13 starting at 7:05 PM.   Saturday, August 14 game starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, August 15 game starts at 1:05 PM.

Please note: A concert and a baseball game will take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Concert starts at 6:30 PM.  Motorist should use caution when traveling in I-81 and Montage Mountain.

Special Event: A bike race will take place on US Route 11 from Hop Bottom to New Milford on Saturday, August 14th beginning at 1:00 PM until the end of the race. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. 

To view this week's road report, click here

To help make decisions regarding travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, 30by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

# # #

You just read:

DistriPennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of August 16 to August 20, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.