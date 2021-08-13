Department of Employment Services Awards Nearly $170K in Scholarships to Summer Youth Program Participants

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced $167,500 in scholarships for participants in the 2021 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). Seventy-five youth received Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarships in the amount of $2,000. To be eligible for the scholarship, participants must be high school graduates or the equivalent and be enrolled in post-secondary education, occupational skills training, or military service. An additional five youth received the Director’s Choice Award with a scholarship of $3,500. These young people excelled in their jobs and embody DC values. “It is an honor to close out the 42nd year of the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program,” said DOES Director Dr. Morris-Hughes. “This year, we served over 13,000 District youth, both in person and virtually. These 80 young people were particularly impressive with their hard work, dedication, and resilience in the face of an unpredictable public health crisis. I, along with the rest of the Department and District government applaud their hard work and we look forward to seeing them do great things in the future!”