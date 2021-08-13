Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,073 in the last 365 days.

Department of Employment Services Awards Nearly $170K in Scholarships to Summer Youth Program Participants

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced $167,500 in scholarships for participants in the 2021 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). Seventy-five youth received Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarships in the amount of $2,000. To be eligible for the scholarship, participants must be high school graduates or the equivalent and be enrolled in post-secondary education, occupational skills training, or military service. An additional five youth received the Director’s Choice Award with a scholarship of $3,500. These young people excelled in their jobs and embody DC values.   “It is an honor to close out the 42nd year of the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program,” said DOES Director Dr. Morris-Hughes. “This year, we served over 13,000 District youth, both in person and virtually. These 80 young people were particularly impressive with their hard work, dedication, and resilience in the face of an unpredictable public health crisis. I, along with the rest of the Department and District government applaud their hard work and we look forward to seeing them do great things in the future!”

You just read:

Department of Employment Services Awards Nearly $170K in Scholarships to Summer Youth Program Participants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.