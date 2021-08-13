Paving Operations to Begin on Interstate 229 Between Exit 2 (Western Avenue) and Exit 1 (Louise Avenue)

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, crews will begin paving operations on Interstate 229 between exit 2 (Western Avenue) and exit 1 (Louise Avenue).

At least one lane in each direction on I-229 will remain open. The ramps at Western Avenue and Louise Avenue may be periodically closed during paving operations.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the auxiliary lanes and ramps, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorist should expect congestion, slow speeds, and/or stopped traffic during times of heavy traffic during the mornings and evenings.

The $2.9 million project includes PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I-229 northbound and southbound from exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to exit 2 (Western Avenue). Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for this project.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

