Docs Outside the Box! Adds Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Therapy For Treatment of COVID Delta Variant

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has initiated the use of Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of the COVID Delta variant.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a leading Integrated Care Provider, announced today that it has initiated the use of Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of the COVID Delta variant. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that duplicate the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. They can be administered through IV or injection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently expanded the use of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment to include prevention. Regeneron's casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically directed against the spike protein of COVID-19 to block the virus’ attachment and entry into cells. It is most often use for COVID patients early on in their infection and who are at high risk to become severely ill from the virus.

Monoclonal antibodies, which were given to then-President Donald J. Trump when he was diagnosed with Covid in October 2020. A phase three clinical trial showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 87 percent.

“The Delta variant of COVID seems to have more aggressive behaviors than the original,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, Medical Director of DOCS Outside the Box! "Our team is very pleased with the outcomes demonstrated from Monoclonal Antibody Therapy and have integrated it into our treatment protocol.”

