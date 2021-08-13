Bridget Pettis and Project Roots Yoga Community Wellness Collective 3-Day Event in Tulsa
Find your center at this 3-Day Yoga in the Park event in Tulsa, presented by Project Roots nonprofit founded by WNBA's Bridget PettisTULSA, OK, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 3-Day Yoga event at Chandler Park will be hosted by former WNBA champion and coach Bridget Pettis. Pettis is a certified Yogi and founder of the nonprofit organization, Project Roots. After leaving basketball in 2020 to pursue her life’s passion of feeding the homeless, supporting local farms and teaching those in need the value of growing their own food, Pettis has also brought yoga to her community garden and is now expanding her reach to other cities across the country.
“I began my journey into yoga more than 10 years ago,” said Pettis. “I was very hesitant because I didn’t want to do the wrong thing and didn’t know much about yoga. I felt very confused and disconnected from my reality and who I really was at that time in my life. I began soul searching and everywhere I looked led me back inside myself. I found infinite value in being able to sit still, stop the movement and open up enough space just to Be.”
“I am grateful to be able to help people be who they are and feel more grounded in self.”
Bridget and the Collective Group of Black Woman Yogis will be bringing Yoga Intensives throughout many U.S. communities, starting in Tulsa, OK.
Yoga in the Park with Bridget Pettis runs August 19-21 and is a great opportunity for newcomers to try yoga or more advanced practitioners to develop or deepen their daily yoga practice. Rates are $25 a day or $60 for all 3 days, August 19-21. Please bring a water bottle and mat.
WHERE:
Chandler Park
6500 West 21st Street
Tulsa, OK 7410
SIGN UP NOW:
https://tinyurl.com/BridgetPettisYogaTulsa
Call 602-775-2090 to learn more or sponsorship opportunities.
CHANDLER PARK offers 192 acres of wooded area that has great natural beauty and panoramic views of Tulsa and Sand Springs. There's rock climbing, trails, baseball complex, playgrounds, restrooms, picnic shelters, two 18-hole disc golf course, a community center and splash park.
Project Roots is a 501(C)3 nonprofit aimed to provide and educate the community with access to a community garden, farmers markets, food bank and mobile soup kitchen founded by Bridget Pettis and Dionne Washington. The nonprofit seeks to provide and promote a healthier, natural and more sustainable way of living in urban areas where there is a need. www.projectrootsaz.org
Bridget Pettis has three decades of experience in the WNBA as a player, coach and executive. Pettis’ WNBA career began in 1997 when she was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Elite Draft. She played in the WNBA for eight seasons with the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever before joining Phoenix’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2006, helping lead the team to two WNBA championships (2007, 2009.) Pettis served as the Mercury’s director of basketball operations from 2010-13 before joining the Los Angeles Sparks as an assistant coach in 2013. Pettis spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Wings (2014-2017) and most recently as an assistant coach at the Chicago Sky (2019-2020.)
