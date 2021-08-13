HauteRod is the Automotive Event Management Company Delivering Programs That Move Minds – and Cars
At HauteRod, Success is Driven by Connecting the Dots Before, During, and After Automotive EventsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to building and delivering bespoke automotive event programs that move minds – and cars, there’s a Haute new player on the scene.
Powered by a team with decades of experience working with top automotive brands and staging events of all sizes, HauteRod is an automotive event management company that understands the success of a program depends on what you do pre-event, during an event, and after an event – and that it’s so much more than just managing a schedule.
“It’s the difference between working with someone that simply brings people together for a good time,” explains Ric Van Sickle, Chief Operating Officer of HauteRod, “and having a partner with the capabilities to ensure that your brand enjoys a highly successful event program.”
HauteRod offers the knowledge and know-how to drive the right leads, build excitement, flawlessly execute a program strategy, and track/manage all prospects post-event, ensuring that clients and attendees get the most out of the experience. The company puts equal emphasis on the importance of every aspect of an event program.
It All Starts Pre-Event
Having the ability to predict and ensure who will attend and interact at an automotive event can be the difference between a customer-tailored success and a low-turn-out disappointment. HauteRod offers the sophisticated acumen to create and manage strategically aligned pre-event communications that drive desirable leads to a brand’s event and keep them engaged while waiting.
Accelerate Excitement During Events
From Tier 1 flagshjp shows to Tier 3 Cars and Coffee events to dynamic virtual events as engaging as the real thing, HauteRod delivers the pragmatic logistics expertise and marketing creativity with an unparalleled personal passion for cars and car culture. It adds up to building and delivering excitement during show events, track events, test drives, vintage events, virtual events, and more.
Keep it Rolling Post-Event
After an event has concluded and data has been collected and analyzed, instead of pumping the brakes, HauteRod hits the gas. By pre-planning and creating all post-event communications as part of an end-to-end program strategy, a HauteRod-managed event elicits powerful social media shares, direct post-event action by attendees, and ongoing nurturing to ensure long-term loyalty.
“We keep the wheels turning,” Van Sickle says about HauteRod’s post-event actions. “By creating a sense of community that shares values and aspirations, we help customers and prospects feel closer to a brand than ever before.”
Managing Data is Key
Before engaging a brand’s customers, they have to be found in the crowd – and HauteRod offers the database marketing expertise to steer brands towards their buyer personas and shift results into high gear.
In order to achieve that, HauteRod utilizes reliable data sources such as Experian, Hedges & Company, Data Masters, D & B, Google, Fico and more to develop a hyper-targeted, customized list of lead prospects. HauteRod then also leverages email, social media, web SEO, telemarketing, and direct mail capabilities to launch omni-channel advertising campaigns that dramatically increase conversion rates.
“And that’s just before an event,” says Van Sickle. “By collecting data from attendees, we’re able to retarget brand’s unique buyer personas with messaging that satisfies their needs, while maximizing the marketing database to drive real growth.
“At HauteRod, it’s our pre-event planning, the excitement we generate during an event, and our post-event execution and data management expertise that creates the magic to achieve our simple mission: Create the extraordinary.”
To learn more about HauteRod, visit the company’s new website at hauterod.com.
Alex Heilbronn
HauteRod
+1 866-305-4005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook