ZTILO Flirts With Danger in Music Video for New Latin Single “Peligrosa”
Announces Debut EP ‘No Hard Feelings’ for October 2021LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising R&B singer ZTILO embraces his Latino roots on his new single “Peligrosa”. Building on the momentum of their previous music video for “I Got You”, as well as recent Latin tracks “Manera” and “Contigo”, Ztilo delivers a sizzling new video for the aforementioned “Peligrosa”. The lavish set location, luxe attire, and torrid ambiance all serve to amplify the concept of something that’s so good... it’s actually dangerous. Directed by James Bahman, fans can watch the music video for “Peligrosa” here.
In addition to dropping a new single/video, Ztilo has announced that his debut EP, titled ‘No Hard Feelings’, will see an October 2021 release. The first-generation Latin American from the Bay Area worked with LA-based producer/mixing engineer Zach Steele (Travis Scott, Trey Songz, The Weeknd) on the tracks from the upcoming record; with Steele also co-writing on each song as well. Rounding out the production crew on the project are Russian beats virtuoso Kontrabandz, along with German artist + Saucey Audio founder Julez Jadon and SVRN.
Speaking about “Peligrosa” and his upcoming EP, Ztilo comments:
“This single + video is my best work yet. Don’t believe me...just see it for yourself.” He goes on to add: “My team and I put everything into (‘No Hard Feelings’), and we had a lot of fun doing it. I can’t wait to share this project with the world and continue to connect with my audience.”
Follow Ztilo:
https://linktr.ee/Ztilo
David McDonald
AMW Group
david@amworldgroup.com