Washington State Park campground hosts raise funds for accessible swing seat with breakfast on Aug. 21

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 13, 2021 – Washington State Park campground hosts invite the public to a breakfast fundraiser at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Join the hosts and the Friends of Washington State Park at the campground host site (Site #1) for a breakfast fundraiser with pancakes, waffles and sausage from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the purchase of an accessible swing seat that will ensure children and adults of every ability can enjoy the playground.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the meeting, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###