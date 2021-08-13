Time Tunnel Radio Show Kicks Off New Season On ChristGEO Network
The Time Tunnel will take listeners back to the music of the 1950s to the 1980s
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, or the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. announced earlier this week that “The Time Tunnel” radio show, hosted by music media veterans Ric Simon and Mark Jay, will be aired on the ChristGEO talk radio network this season. Simon and Jay are excited to bring The Time Tunnel to the ChristGEO network because both men believe in ChristGEO's mission and message, and about the opportunity to be part of a network looking to spread the good news to others. At this point in their careers, both men believe that any opportunity to spread His word is not an opportunity to be missed. Station owners, needless to say, are ecstatic about airing the exciting new show.
— Deuteronomy 31:6
The Time Tunnel will take listeners back to the music of the 1950s to the 1980s. Each episode will focus on one musical group or artist, offering insights into their background, how they came to be, their successes and some discussion about the meanings of lyrics to some of their songs. The show will also feature some of the musical group or artist's very best music. Occasionally, there will be a "theme" show, such as "One Hit Wonders," or "In the Year 1970." People who grew up listening to this music, as well as those who listened to it because their parents were listening to it, should definitely tune in to the show, which will have much to offer both generations.
Simon received his B.A. in Communications/Broadcasting from Loyola University in New Orleans. He's been a TV news producer, a Radio DJ, Radio News Anchor, Radio News Director, Radio Sales Manager, Radio Talk Show Host and Radio Vice President and General Manager. He is the owner of Frances Partners LLC, established in 1992. Jay has been a DJ for radio stations in Mississippi and Louisiana, and a Radio Music Director in New Orleans. He has been co-host of an Internet Radio talk and music program with Simon. He is also a small business owner. Both men are devout Christians, and see their show on the ChristGEO Network as an opportunity to do something good in service to the Lord.
Simon was quoted this morning as saying, “The modern mainstream media is biased against religion and religious points of view. Sum it up this way; When a recent tragedy happened, a liberal columnist wrote, 'all you will hear about conservatives is that they will pray for you.' I prayed for that columnist.”
Jay feels strongly that the show will serve listeners who “want to have fun and know they can listen to a show that is not going to be vulgar or denigrate the Lord in any way. Further, they'll occasionally hear lyrics from songs explained from a Christian point of view, noting the positive messages from songwriters about the Lord.”
Both men are committed to their vision of what a Christian-themed radio talk show should be able to deliver to audiences – audiences whose tastes and opinions about spiritual and religious matters are often ignored, or even made fun of, by much of the mainstream media.
ChristGEO offers a refreshing lineup of programming which addresses the preferences of a family-friendly multi-generational audience. The Time Tunnel is one of a large number of Christian-valued contemporary shows being aired by ChristGEO, which bills itself as an “intelligent, pro-Christian, pro-family media conglomerate.”
In keeping with its ethical foundation, ChristGEO provides free membership subscriptions and other benefits and opportunities to individuals and families living in impoverished nations, and champions campaigns to make Christian family-oriented media and events available to both Christians and non- Christians with an interest in learning more about Christianity. The management of ChristGEO believes that every good, profitable business is morally obligated to invest a portion of its revenues in causes which are beneficial to society at large, and to Humanity as a whole. The company's CEO has pledged never to lose sight of the Christian ethic and to integrate it into every aspect of the manner in which the company's business is conducted. In the simplest terms, the strategy is that the company will do very well financially by doing good work socially.
You can visit the company's website, either to learn more or to become a subscriber or participant, by going to www.christgeo.com . Of note is that ChristGEO is entertaining candidates for an ever- increasing variety of positions, from clerical and administrative to managerial and creative. You can contact one of the company's representatives by calling 800-970-0378.
Len Lombardo
The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc.
+1 800-970-0378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Show Intro