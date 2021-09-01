CallCabinet Awarded 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award for Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording
For the 6th consecutive year, the Atmos compliance recording and analytics platform was named product of the year by TMC.BOCA RATON, FL, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the premiere cloud-native compliance call recording and AI-analytics provider, is pleased to announce TMC has named Atmos its 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year for its certified compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams voice, video and screen share solutions. TMC’s judges honor exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications.
Atmos is a necessary upgrade for any business that requires adherence to stringent compliance regulations. Our Microsoft certified solution automatically captures and records every Microsoft Teams voice, video and screen share interaction and keeps them seamlessly compliant. Leverage the benefits of business-critical insights with Atmos’ additional industry-leading AI voice analytics, QA and agent performance evaluation features to any phone or device, both inside and outside of the Microsoft Teams environment.
“The way people work is changing rapidly. Today’s modern businesses are dealing with a global and often remote workforce. These new workforce challenges require innovative communication solutions that allow employees to communicate where and how they want while keeping every interaction secure and compliant,” stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet Group CEO. “We’re thrilled Atmos continues to push the boundaries and provide industry-leading solutions that resonate with our global client base and industry analysts.”
Before becoming a certified Microsoft solution for compliance recording, CallCabinet’s long-standing partnership with Microsoft thrived as an IP Co-Sell Ready and IP Co-Sell Incentivised Partner. Designed with compliance and security in mind, Atmos’ Azure-native architecture and seamless integration distinguish it as a mature cloud solution that naturally provides the kind of robust security features that most Microsoft Teams users require.
⬥ Active Directory Integration
⬥ IP address restrictions
⬥ Granular, user-based roles/permissions
⬥ Secure call sharing (Compliance Share)
“Congratulations to CallCabinet for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Atmos is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from CallCabinet in 2021 and beyond.”
Atmos is featured in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource Marketplace and was among the first solutions to receive Microsoft’s certification for compliance recording. Visit www.callcabinet.com to discover more about our powerful recording solution, Atmos for Microsoft Teams voice, video and screen sharing.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos' cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic - changing compliance from locational to individual. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Jessica Kruger
Call Cabinet Corporation
pr@callcabinet.com