(UPDATED) Gov. Ricketts Issues Executive Order to Temporarily Allow Greater Flexibility to Transport Fuel

LINCOLN – Recently, Governor Pete Ricketts issued Executive Order (EO) 21-11 to help address fuel supply shortages in the Midwest.  For fuel carriers, the EO temporarily waives restrictions on the hours of service a driver may work.

 

The closure of refineries for maintenance, along with issues related to the seasonal transition from winter gasoline to summer gasoline, has affected fuel supplies in the region.  The Governor’s Executive Order facilitates the transportation of fuel to help respond to the current shortages.

 

The Executive Order is effectively immediately, and will remain in effect through August 31, 2021.  It expands on the Governor’s previous Executive Order 21-10 (issued on August 5th) to cover other fuels in addition to gasoline.

 

Full text of EO 21-11 is available by clicking here.

