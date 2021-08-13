Oregon Loves New York Book Cover

The Best of America—In Print for the First Time

To see New Yorkers opening up their hearts to us. Not only did they give me something back, we were able to give them something back. It was just mind-blowing for all of us.” — Portland Mayor Vera Katz

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when the world was afraid to get on an airplane much less a plane to New York City, 1,000 Oregonians led by Portland Mayor Vera Katz took 62 flights through twelve airports across the country to show the terrorists they had not shut down American life and to boost the tanking New York economy. What they found were fellow Americans who needed more than their money, they needed their hearts. The Flight for Freedom is a little-known story of Americans at their best, being there for their fellow Americans in a time of tragedy.

In observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, "Oregon Loves New York: A Story of American Unity After 9/11" captures their story. Based on more than 100 interviews, memoirs, hundreds of news articles as well as personal experience, Oregon Loves New York documents previously untold 9/11 history, a moment when the United States came together. The book includes nearly 200 color photos from this historic trip.

While other cities and states aspired to emulate the project, no other community was able to bring together its citizens in a similar effort.

The Flight for Freedom was a completely volunteer-based trip. Airlines and hotels offered prices at less than cost. Packages started at $379 for airfare and two nights at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel. The civic and business leaders who organized the effort hoped fir 200 participants. Within days, they had to cap participation at 1,000 to have time to ticket.

The Freedom Fliers came from across the state – rural and urban, Republican and Democrat, all colors, races, religions. Nobody asked, nobody cared about people’s backgrounds, though organizers made an effort to ensure that the group included Muslims and people of color, and also offered scholarships.

In New York, Oregonians marched in the Columbus Day Parade, rang the bell at the Stock Exchange, held a memorial service at Union Square, appeared on Good Morning America and other TV and radio shows, spoke at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine’s Blessing of the Animals, and dined in a Chinatown banquet for 700, along with other activities. Easy to spot in T-shirts and buttons with two Douglas firs and “Oregon ♥ New York,” Freedom Fliers were routinely stopped, hugged, and thanked by raw, shell-shocked New Yorkers. Oregonians embraced New Yorkers at every level; they listened to their 9/11 stories and were called to be present in more ways than they ever could have anticipated.

Author Sally Ruth Bourrie covered the event for the Chicago Tribune and The Boston Globe. Learn more about the Flight for Freedom and Sally at https://oregonlovesnewyork.com. See Sally’s writing portfolio at www.sallybourrie.com.

Here is what people say about the Flight for Freedom:

"The symbolic commitment to be a part of the recovery of New York from these horrible attacks meant a great deal to all New Yorkers and sent a very positive message to the entire nation. The Flight for Freedom demonstrated that people from 3,000 miles across the continent felt comfortable and safe in the streets, and that message got out in the rest of the country."

Former New York Governor George Pataki

"Oregonians of a previous age, they walked 3,000 miles to go there, despite hardships and some fear that our forebears had. Oregonians of our time showed courage to board airplanes at a time of severe restriction and insecurity and showed with their wallets and their shoe leather that hearts were one with New Yorkers.

"This was a bright, shining moment for Oregon."

Former Oregon Senator Gordon H. Smith

"With Oregonians’ Flight for Freedom, the people of my State are standing shoulder to shoulder with the citizens of New York in an effort to make clear that no terrorist can break the American spirit. I urge all Americans to follow their example."

Senator Ron Wyden speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate, October 4, 2001

"Something powerful happened in New York. We had a rare opportunity to experience the healing power of human-to-human contact and to honor our highest nature."

Jan Woodruff, Portland State University Director of Marketing and Freedom Flier