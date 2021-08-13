Fishing Proclamations Preview, Elk Quota Hunt, Conservation Raffle Winners to Be Announced at TFWC Meeting

NASHVILLE --- A preview of the 2022-24 fishing proclamations and the participants in the 2021 Tennessee elk hunt will be announced during the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. In addition, the grand prize winners of the Tennessee Conservation Raffle will be announced.

The meeting will be held Aug. 19-20 (Thursday-Friday) in Cookeville at the Holiday Inn. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. the first day and 9 a.m. the second day.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division will present proposed changes to the bait, sport fish, and commercial proclamations. The preview of the commercial proclamation will include requests made by the Commercial Fishing Advisory Committee. The commercial fishing proclamation will be presented for vote at the September meeting and the bait and sport fish proclamation will be voted on at the October meeting.

Winners of the 14 drawn permits to hunt elk on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area or private lands within the Elk Restoration Zone will be announced by TWRA Elk Program Coordinator Brad Miller on Friday morning. This will include seven quota permits for the archery only hunt, one youth permit, and six permits where participants will have the option to use archery, gun, or muzzleloader.

One additional permit is donated to a non-governmental organization. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation is offering the hunt as one of 10 prize packages that can be chosen in this year’s format. Proceeds go to support habitat restoration efforts. Details of this year’s raffle and the grand prize winners, along with other prize winners, will be announced by the foundation’s executive director, Joey Woodard.

In other items, an update on duck blinds will be given. Also, an overview of the 2022-23 budget will be presented.

The meeting will be available for the public to view each day on YouTube and later in the archives. Full details will be available on the TWRA website and social media.

