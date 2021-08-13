Suspects Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in the 1100 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:09 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects approached the victim and demanded US currency and property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.