Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,232 in the last 365 days.

Just In Recruiting for Good Launches LA's Funnest Friday Contest Kickass for Pie

Live in LA, Love Pie and Kickass participate in our fun contest to win a whole pie from Winstons. #kickassforpie #rewardingla #funforgood www.KickassforPie.com

Live in LA, Love Pie and Kickass participate in our fun contest to win a whole pie from Winstons. #kickassforpie #rewardingla #funforgood www.KickassforPie.com

We're Recruiting & Rewarding Rockstars who kickass #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.WePartyforGood.com

We're Recruiting & Rewarding Rockstars who kickass #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.WePartyforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping professionals land sweet jobs. Every hour from 12-5 pm, the agency will reward one who pie to 1 kickass person.

Do you love pie and kickass in LA? Participate in our Funnest Friday contest today to win a whole pie from Winston!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good created 'Grateful for Pie,' a super sweet gig for talented kids to review LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving.

This past week, three Awesome LA Kids (GG.EGO, Rydog, Sprinkles) worked on The Sweetest Gig tasted and reviewed Winston’s Pies; Chocolate Cowgirl, Funfetti, and Mixed Berry Crumble

Today (8/13/31), Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Funnest Friday Contest, 'Kickass for Pie.'

How to Win LA's Best Pie Today?

1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, tell her how you kickass in LA.
2. In the email include your first name, profession, and what city in LA do you live in.
3. Every hour between 12-5 pm we will be rewarding One Winston Pie on 8/13/21.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Adults always complain, that we only let kids play and earn sweets....today is your chance to do it all...simply participate."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat. Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed the top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Donuts Good for You. Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com

In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

"I met Brianna, the owner of Winston Pies, she was as sweet as her pies. I'm grateful to have the kids review her pies." – Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos #thesweetestgig #winstonpies www.WinstonPies.com "Each Winston Pie™ is handmade from scratch using only all-natural ingredients. We are a local Los Angeles bakery and source locally and feature organic produce whenever possible."

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Just In Recruiting for Good Launches LA's Funnest Friday Contest Kickass for Pie

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.