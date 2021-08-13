Just In Recruiting for Good Launches LA's Funnest Friday Contest Kickass for Pie
Live in LA, Love Pie and Kickass participate in our fun contest to win a whole pie from Winstons. #kickassforpie #rewardingla #funforgood www.KickassforPie.com
We're Recruiting & Rewarding Rockstars who kickass #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.WePartyforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping professionals land sweet jobs. Every hour from 12-5 pm, the agency will reward one who pie to 1 kickass person.
This past week, three Awesome LA Kids (GG.EGO, Rydog, Sprinkles) worked on The Sweetest Gig tasted and reviewed Winston’s Pies; Chocolate Cowgirl, Funfetti, and Mixed Berry Crumble
Today (8/13/31), Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Funnest Friday Contest, 'Kickass for Pie.'
How to Win LA's Best Pie Today?
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, tell her how you kickass in LA.
2. In the email include your first name, profession, and what city in LA do you live in.
3. Every hour between 12-5 pm we will be rewarding One Winston Pie on 8/13/21.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Adults always complain, that we only let kids play and earn sweets....today is your chance to do it all...simply participate."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat. Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed the top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Donuts Good for You. Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com
In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com
"I met Brianna, the owner of Winston Pies, she was as sweet as her pies. I'm grateful to have the kids review her pies." – Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos #thesweetestgig #winstonpies www.WinstonPies.com "Each Winston Pie™ is handmade from scratch using only all-natural ingredients. We are a local Los Angeles bakery and source locally and feature organic produce whenever possible."
