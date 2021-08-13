Submit Release
H. E Muhammad Adam joins the consular team at Madrid Mission to take consular services to the doorstep of Ghanaians in Spain

In line with the Mission’s agenda to bring governance to the doorstep of the Ghanaian community in Spain, the consular team at the Mission have embarked on a series of community outreach activities dubbed “Consular Clinics” to assist Ghanaians in Spain with their Ghanaian passport application processing.

Amb. Adam addressed the Ghanaian community and interacted with them during the consular clinic with the Ghanaian community in Lorca in the Murcia Province. The outreach will allow Ghanaian passport applicants outside Madrid to have their biometric passports processed in their communities.

The initiative started in July 2021 has seen the Mission hold a clinic from 15th to 18th July in Almeria in Andalucía Province and 29th July to 1st August in Lorca in the Murcia Province.

The Mission invites Ghanaians in Zaragoza the Aragon Province to a Consular Clinic from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th August.

To make passport applications at the clinic, applicants will have to apply and submit them online here

Applicants who need assistance with their application can speak to the Mission’s live chat attendants during working hours.

