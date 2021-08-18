HIP Video Promo presents: DICI premieres brand new "Something's Right" video on The Hype Magazine

There’s something flowing through the air in this video, and the only way to know what it is is to keep watching.

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HYPE MAGAZINE PREMIERE: DICI “Something’s Right”

When most people turn 18, they’re just beginning to think about what they want to do with the rest of their lives, like trying to figure out what college they want to go to and what they want to major in. But DICI is not your average 18-year-old. This Italian-born and Miami-raised artist always knew he wanted to pursue music. He dropped his self-titled debut album in January 2021 and is already on his way to musical domination: DICI created huge media buzz and earned him over 600,000 streams on Spotify in 100 countries. DICI also owns his very own record label DICI Records. He’s become one of the most fascinating new young artists to watch, and he’s just getting started.

Like the rest of the world, COVID-19 had a huge impact on DICI’s life - but this impact ended up being exactly what he needed. The time in isolation and quarantine got DICI to focus on his music and perfecting his hip-hop craft. The endless supply of free time gave him time to create new beats and think about his writing. That time in quarantine has helped DICI produce 15 new songs and a brand-new album titled DOSES. Amongst that new album is the brand new single “Somethings Right.” “Something’s Right” is an upbeat, airy-sounding hip-hop/EDM track that will get any party started. The vocals are airy and light, but the words and beats are remaining sharp. It’s a hip-hop track with a danceable EDM feel. It’s DICI at his strongest, and we’re obsessed with it.

This visual puts the viewer right in the video and face to face with DICI. The video starts with a zoomed-in angle on DICI as he looks far off while he’s rapping. Then when he steps out onto a balcony, the black night sky snaps into daylight with the breeze blowing. The video effortlessly switches from daylight to nighttime as DICI stays center frame and never loses contact with the camera, as director Brian Bayerl stays with him throughout the entire video. You can’t help but think DICI is looking right at you. There’s something flowing through the air in this video, and the only way to know what it is is to keep watching.

More DICI on his website

More DICI on HIP Video Promo