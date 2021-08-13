NFT Warehouse NFTW Token to Be Listed on Amendaex on August 16th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Warehouse NFTW Token team has announced that it will be officially listed on Amendaex at August 16 20:30 (UTC +8) in order to further expand its business. This news has drawn attention of the market to the rapid rise of NFT Warehouse NFTW Token in the blockchain NFT space.



NFTW stands for NFT Warehouse Token. It is the main currency used by NFT Warehouse. With NFTW total circulation 10,000,000,000 NFTW, NFTW is committed to facilitating the NFTization and blockchainization of the world's top artworks. NFTW allows small businesses to create their own NFT mall without coding, helping NFT authors to easily issue NFTs and detect counterfeiting/similars for copyright protection purposes.

NFT Warehouse NFTW Token's NFTW decentralized storage, also known as CWD, will eventually become very important in the NFT market. CWD is a unique fingerprint of data. No matter when and where the content is stored, CWD is a universal address that points to the content. Because CWD is based on content generation, using it to point to NFT data can prevent problems that may be caused by weak connections, and it can also prevent rug-pull problems.

The content addressing of NFT Warehouse NFTW Token is very powerful. To give a brief example, if there are 1000 exact copies of Nyan Cat on 1000 different servers around the world, but 999 servers are destroyed in a day, with NFT Warehouse NFTW Token the last one left can still be found. The hash value of the content will tell you that it is indeed what you are looking for.

There is also a strong background in Amendaex, the upcoming exchange for NFT Warehouse Token. Amendaex is committed to building the most professional fiat currency digital exchange in the Chinese world, and will actively cultivate quality blockchain projects. Its team is drawn from the elite of the finance, information, marketing and blockchain industries. Amendaex is committed to providing the most secure trading channel and the highest standard of user experience. It also works closely with international law firms, accounting firms, major banks, regulatory bodies and legislative units, etc. It has taken a position in the blockchain market by acting as an "ABA blockchain accelerator". The two licenses that Amendaex holds, namely ACPR and FCA, also represent its international recognition, allowing investors in the market to feel more comfortable in depositing digital assets into Amendaex.

The listing of NFT Warehouse Token on Amendaex on August 16th has undoubtedly drawn much attention in the market. Unlike other Tokens that are generally listed on exchanges, NFT Warehouse has first accumulated a certain amount of market traffic and is already being used. Many investors in cryptocurrencies are eagerly anticipating the project.

Official website: https://warehousenft.io/

