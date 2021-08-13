The First Candle Kit to Reuse/Recycle your candle containers, simply in just a few minutes

Refill My Candle kit Refill My Candle 250ml glass candles, containers Refill My Candles large silver 5 wick candle bowl

ORMSKIRK, WEST LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new online store Refill My Candles gives customers the opportunity to recreate and rekindle their candle containers into natural luxury premium soy wax candles, simply with very little equipment in just a few minutes.

A high number of people know the problem: You buy a wonderful candle and when it's burnt, you are left with the empty container. That's exactly what happened to founder and candle lover Anita. She loved filling her rooms with candles that created a warm and cozy atmosphere and beautiful scents and was soon left with numerous candle containers.

Due to an increased demand, the candle industry has boomed over the past few years and high quality scented candles can easily cost more than £40. Candles make great presents and when Anita received a beautiful silver container she could not bear to throw it away. This is when she started her own candle business. After a lot of research and numerous trials with different kinds of materials, Anita quickly learned that making candles is a science that looks a lot easier than it is. Finding the right combination of wax and wicks takes a lot of trials, especially when it comes to larger containers. Anita has invested a great amount of money and time to master her technique and to create a candle kit that simplifies the whole process, uses top quality ingredients and keeping it as eco and environmentally friendly as possible. It was her goal to give everyone the choice to refill and reuse candle containers by simplifying the process, resulting in premium soy candles for a fraction of the cost.

The candle kit from Refill My Candles enables customers to create their own eco friendly, Paraben free scented natural soy wax candles again and again within minutes. The kits contain everything you need including premium natural soy wax flakes, organically grown double woodwicks and blended premium paraben free fragrance oils to add wonderful fragrances to the candles. Numerous clients have already tried the kit and extremely happy with the result and how simple the kit is to use and recreate professional candles. The kit comes with super easy instructions, including a simple way to clean out your old containers, and the results are fantastic. The candles burn evenly and for a very long time, while providing beautiful aromas from the specially blended paraben free scented oils provided in each kit. Every item in the kit is of high quality to ensure safety and professional results.