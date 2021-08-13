Smoke Evacuation System Market Size, Share, and Top key players Medtronic, Ethicon, Ecolab, Pall Corporation

Smoke Evacuation System Market

Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market.

The global smoke evacuation system market size was valued at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.” — Swapna Singh