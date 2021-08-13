Coming Soon: Protect Your Swine Building Investment

Keeping up with maintenance - from concrete pits to roofs and moisture management—can prolong the life of your swine barns. Starting mid-August, ISU Extension and Outreach will partner with DNR and industries to host four workshops on this important topic.

One of the highlights is a session covering new ways to ventilate attic space and prevent structural damage. Other topics include concrete pit construction, truss management and repairs to help extend the life of the building. Paul Petitti, DNR engineer, will provide tips for owners to use as the pit is built.

Livestock producers, building owners, contractors, engineers and designers can benefit by attending a workshop. Each session has the same content and agenda; meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should pre-register and pay the $20 fee at the local Extension office at least two days before the meeting. If paying by credit card, please call 515-832-9597 for all locations. The registration fee covers handouts, refreshments and lunch. Walk-in registration is $25 and will be accepted only if space is available.

Aug. 17: Plymouth County Extension Office, 251 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, IA 51031. Call 712-546-7835 to register.

Aug. 18: Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Ed Prince Building, 1200 Bluff St., Webster City, IA 50595. Call Hamilton County Extension Office at 515-832-9597 to register.

Aug. 19: ISU Northeast Research Farm, 3327 290th St., Nashua, IA 50658. Call Floyd County Extension office at 641-228-1435 to register.

Aug. 20: Washington County Extension Office, 2223 250th St., Washington, IA 52353. Call 319-653-4811 to register.

To register online or find more information, go to the ISU website.