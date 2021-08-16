CBD.market Online CBD Store Is Now Offering The Line Of Products With Natural Sleep-Promoting Ingredients
In response to consumers' flock to the natural sleep aid market, CBD.market offers CBD products for gentle sleep support.
If you’re a beginner who is new to CBD, start with CBD gummies or flavorless CBD oils. And control how much you take.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pursuit of better sleep is one of the most common reasons why people are buying CBD products. To satisfy the demand for non-prescription sleep aids, CBD manufacturers are adding natural sleep-promoting ingredients to CBD products.

Consumers are discovering natural sleep aids containing CBD combined with other sleep-promoting herbs and supplements to get relief from restless nights, insomnia and wakefulness. Poor sleep has long been linked with a myriad of health and mood issues. While many people have been turned off by sleep aids in the past due to negative experiences with harsh prescription options, a new crop of CBD products offering gentle, natural sleep support is changing how people view sleep aids.
A study released in February of 2021 provides insight into the motivations of CBD users. Using a sample of 387 current or past CBD users, researchers found that nearly 43 percent of people using CBD products were seeking sleep benefits. In a CBD study cited by the Sleep Foundation, more than 65 percent of participants reported noticeable sleep improvements right away.
While CBD has been found to have a calming impact on the central nervous system, CBD products geared for sleep support feature ingredients like melatonin, chamomile tea GABA, lemon balm and valerian root that are also known to promote relaxation. With so many new products geared toward people suffering from sleep issues coming on the market, it can be difficult for consumers to know where to turn for quality, effective products.
"If you’re a beginner who is new to CBD, start with flavorless CBD oils or CBD gummies for sleep," shares Alex Malkin, CEO and co-founder at CBD.market. Malkin also shares the tip that customers should take time to look for products that contain ingredients that work together to create a more restful and relaxed sense of being. He also highlights the importance of being vigilant about dosage.
"Control how much you take," advises Malkin. Generally, customers who are new to the CBD world are advised to start with low doses to test their tolerance levels before working their way up to more potent products that can offer more precise results. Lastly, Malkin suggests that people who are considering natural sleep aids containing CBD speak with their physicians about the potential benefits.
The CBD.market store headed by Malkin was designed as an educational online storefront where customers can choose from a variety of CBD products for sleep support with clear information and labeling regarding ingredients and dosages. In addition to purchasing CBD products, customers can browse a variety of products for all tastes containing natural ingredients known to provide sleep support. These additives include 5-HTP, ashwagandha, chamomile, GABA, L-glycine, L-theanine, lemon balm, passion flower, valerian root, terpenes, melatonin and essential vitamins.
About CBD.market
Founded in San Diego, CBD.market is an online resource for people looking for affordable, high-quality CBD wellness products. Designed to be an educational resource for customers looking to find CBD products tailored to their needs, the retailer offers product transparency, customer-focused service and special discounts. All products sold by CBD.market pass stringent requirements for testing and certification from third-party labs.
