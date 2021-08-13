Battery Recycling Market Growing Rapidly to Hit $18.3 billion at 10.9% CAGR by 2026
[265 Pages Research] Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, the global battery recycling market registered $8.0 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.
Higher threat to environment through battery disposal and high recycling rate associated with lead-acid batteries propel the growth of the global battery recycling market. However, focus on lowering cost of lithium-ion battery rather than its recyclability restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, rapid adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to create innumerable opportunities in the near future.
Download Report Sample (265 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5576
Based on application, the market is categorized into transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. The transportation segment held the highest market share contributing to more than two-fifths of the global market, and would maintain its dominance throughout the study period. On the other hand, the industrial segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on geography, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The region across Europe held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share. The region is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the study period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to garner the fastest CAGR of 11.4% till 2026.
Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5576
The key players operating in the virtual power plant market share adopted product launch and business expansion to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include
• East Penn Manufacturing Company
• Enersys
• Exide Industries Limited
• Gopher Resource LLC
• Umicore
• Terrapure Environmental
• Aqua Metals, Inc.
• Gravita India Limited
• Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd
• Retriev Technologies
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:
• Depending on battery chemistry, lead-acid battery acquired the largest market share in 2018, and is anticipated to be the largest segment by the end of 2026.
• By source, the industrial segment was reported a superior collection of batteries, and was the global leader over other segments in 2018.
• On the basis of application, the transportation industry reported the highest revenue in 2018.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn