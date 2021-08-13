With 17% CAGR Growth, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size Will Reach USD 30 Billion Value by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 11.7 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 30 Billion by 2026, at 17% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Microsoft Corp., Parallels, Pano Logic, Cisco Systems Inc., Listeq, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., Igel Technology and others.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Overview

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is defined as the hosting of a desktop structure on a central server. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) allows for easy and secure remote access, which boosts employee productivity. VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) can also be managed and used in conjunction with the growing number of cloud, online, and mobile apps. It improves and promotes user flexibility and remote access by allowing users to access a unified desktop from virtually any suitable and authorized endpoint in any place. The VDI environment eliminates the need to maintain millions of individual systems and allows for resource management in data centers or server rooms to be centralized. Patches and software updates may be done in a centralized and easier manner with VDI. Higher flexibility, easier backup operations, increased security control and compliance, faster problem-solving skills, rapid deployment of virtualized desktops, and application on-demand to any device are among the other advantages.

Industry Major Market Players

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market?

What are the top companies operative in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market?

What segments are covered in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market?

Market Dynamics

Increase in Demand for Virtualization across Enterprises Worldwide Driving the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

Workforce mobility, centralized administration, and lower levels of data security concerns are all advantages of the virtual desktop infrastructure. Furthermore, desktop virtualization relies on remote servers or data centers to save authentic data sets. Storage, desktop, server, and application virtualization technologies are combined for the virtualization of an enterprise to create a more cost-effective and flexible infrastructure. It also simplifies the use of apps, servers, and client systems, as well as the approach to controlling and managing IT environments dynamically. Virtualization and cloud computing allows for more efficient resource use and lower operating system and application costs on the same server. Virtualization allows for more efficient corporate operations and greater scalability, which aids in the adoption of the virtual desktop infrastructure.

Moreover, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions are, is boosting the market growth. Various businesses are focused on cloud-based desktop virtualization solutions that are simple and adaptable in order to boost employee productivity. Various benefits of cloud-based solutions are thus likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, VMware had collaborated with Deutsche Telekom to develop a cloud-based open and intelligent virtual radio access network platform for future 5G technology and existing LTE connections. Again, in June 2020, Nutanix, Inc., an American cloud computing firm, has enhanced the security, flexibility, and availability of its Xi Frame Desktop as a Service (DaaS) product for enterprise customers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

The COVID-19 epidemic and subsequent move to working from home have resulted in a slew of technological changes, many of which are focused on how businesses supply IT services to their employees. Technologies that had previously been experimented with, such as videoconferencing, have now become standard practice. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), often known as desktop virtualization or thin-client computing, is one such example. It has been around for decades and hasn't altered much thanks to suppliers like Citrix, Microsoft, Cisco, and VMware. VDI is gaining a second thought as organizations' whole workforces connect to corporate networks from home, often without a company-issued laptop with a VPN and all the essential settings for secure access. The market is expected to proliferate extensively in upcoming years.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 30 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 17% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Microsoft Corp., Parallels, Pano Logic, Cisco Systems Inc., Listeq, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., and Others Segments Covered Type, Deployment, Component, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into deployment, component, type, and application. On-premise and cloud-based are the deployment models of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. Based on the component, the market has been categorized into platform, service, and hardware. In terms of type, the worldwide market is categorized into non-persistent VDI and persistent VDI. The application segment is bifurcated into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, and others.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

In terms of region, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the worldwide market in 2020. The existence of advanced technology, the development in the use of artificial intelligence and IoT, and the increasing ICT industry are all contributing to the market's growth in this region. Europe is expected to represent a sizable portion of the market. This is due to an increase in cloud use, a rise in BYOD policies imposed by various businesses, and people's increased inclination for working remotely. Due to an increased emphasis on workspace-as-a-service (WaaS), particularly in India, Japan, and China, Asia Pacific is expected to be a fast-developing market for virtual desktop infrastructure throughout the forecast period.

Browse the full report “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market By Type (Non-persistent VDI and Persistent VDI), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Component (Platform, Service and Hardware), and By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Non-persistent VDI

Persistent VDI

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Component:

Platform

Service

Hardware

By Application:

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

