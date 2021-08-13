Heidi Glunz of Science2Wellbeing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are more effective when we work toward goals based on our values. Unfortunately, achieving those value-based goals does not always lead to the fulfillment we thought it would.

According to certified values coach Heidi Glunz, we actually operate on two different sets of values: core values, which are inherent, and acquired values, which we absorb from our changing environment. Problems arise when our acquired values dominate our decisions, and ultimately, our lives.

“When we achieve goals based on our acquired values, we experience a sense of fulfillment, but it doesn't last. The next goal always needs to be something bigger and better or more challenging,” says Heidi. “When we’re living from our core values, satisfaction builds over time.”

Heidi is a coach with Science2Wellbeing, where she specializes in individual and group coaching designed to create lasting behavioral changes. Heidi helps her clients understand their core values and empowers them to operate from those values in their careers and their daily lives. Heidi also trains coaches to help their clients understand their values systems through the Values2Wellbeing Certification program.

“Coaching is future-focused. It’s about tomorrow. Once you know your core and acquired values, it's like having a road map that also shows you all the potholes,” says Heidi. “This program requires deep work, but the client determines the pace of the program. They're in the driver's seat.”

The key to finding your core values, says Heidi, is to reflect on all the times in your life where you felt totally aligned with what you were doing in the moment and the intention behind it. Acquired values tend to show up as judgements or as our “shoulds.”

Science2Wellbeing’s program was first developed by Dr. Senka Holzer, a cardiology researcher at the Medical University of Graz in Austria who studied the impact that values can have on stress levels.

“There are no bad values,” says Heidi. “It's about whether acting on our values brings us long-lasting fulfillment. When we live from our core values, we gain not only a sense of peace, but better health as well.”

Close Up Radio will feature Heidi Glunz in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 17th at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.science2wellbeing.com