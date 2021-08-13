Erin Davenport of Light of the Traveler to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are the hero of our own story. Erin Davenport wants to be the light that illuminates the path.

Erin is a Certified Life Mastery Coach, international speaker and CEO of Light of the Traveler, where she guides her clients to step into a life that brings them fulfillment, joy and heartfelt purpose.

“Light of the Traveler symbolizes the impact I’m looking to make in the world,” says Erin. “I believe that we can all be a shining light for someone else on their journey. I want people to know that no matter where they are in life, there is so much hope, so much healing and so much more than just surviving.”

Divorced by 19, Erin says she didn’t have the support, mentorship and guidance in her relationships and career to make the best decisions for her future.

When she did find her mentor, everything changed. Erin became a leader herself, starting groups to mentor others, and offering speaking engagements to 700 people to share her story.

“Another version of myself emerged. There was just so much community, vibrancy, joy, curiosity,” recalls Erin. “I wanted to continue to give people the opportunity for immersive experiences. I wanted to be that advocate and that voice of hope for other people.”

Erin encourages her clients to step into living a life that they love with no boundaries.

“We know exactly what the solution is to every problem we face in our life,” says Erin. “We may find guidance from others, but the answers are within ourselves. I get to be on the journey to discover what aligns with them, and encourage them to not live a life by default, but to truly design the life they would love to live today.”

Erin is the author of Short Sweet & Sacred: 52 Uplifting Stories from Life Coaches Who Overcame and Moved from Stuck to Success, a collection of inspirational stories from soulful professionals who have discovered their dream careers, found courage after grief, and experienced miraculous changes in their health and wellness.

“Living is more than the act of keeping busy,” says Erin. “You will discover through these stories that you can design a life that brings you joy.”

Close Up Radio will feature Erin Davenport in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 17th at 1pm EDT and with Jim Masters on August 24th at 1pm EDT

