Global Amplifiers And Mixers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Amplifiers And Mixers Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Amplifiers And Mixers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the amplifiers and mixers market is expected to grow from $0.77 in billion 2020 to $0.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%. The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market.

The amplifiers and mixers market consists of sales of audio amplifiers and mixers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture audio amplifiers and mixers. An amplifier is an electronic device that increases the voltage, current, or power of a signal. Amplifiers are used in all kinds of audio equipment. A mixer is an electronic device which is often used for changing the quality and the levels of audio signals. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Smart power-amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market. Smart power-amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets. In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power-amplifier with revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.

The global amplifiers and mixers market is further segmented based on channel, application, industry segmentation and geography.

By Channel: Mono Channel, Two Channel, Four Channel, Six Channel, Others

By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Others

By Industry: Consumer Audio, Automotive Audio, Computer Audio, Enterprise Audio

By Geography: The global amplifiers and mixers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Amplifiers And Mixers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amplifiers and mixers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global amplifiers and mixers market, amplifiers and mixers global market share, amplifiers and mixers market players, amplifiers and mixers market segments and geographies, amplifiers and mixers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The amplifiers and mixers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Amplifiers And Mixers Market Organizations Covered: STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Product Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Yamaha Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Renesas Electronics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Amplifiers And Mixers Global Market Report 2021:

