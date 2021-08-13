Carol Parker Walsh Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have to be rebellious to make new decisions in our lives, to disrupt the status quo.

To rebel is to realize that we set the rules, that we have always been in the driver's seat.

There are so many responsibilities that weigh on us, it feels irresponsible to even consider finding what we would really love to do.

Eventually we all come to crossroads.

How do we reclaim our voice and tap into our superpowers? How do we reconnect and rediscover who we really are beyond what has previously defined us?

Carol Parker Walsh is the founder of the Career Rebel Academy. Carol works with high-performing, high-achieving women who have climbed the ladder of success only to find it was the wrong one. Now they are at a place in their life where they want to do something meaningful, impactful and leave a legacy. Carol encourages her clients to lean into their power and their significance to go after what they want without sacrificing who they are.

“If we have the title, or the corner office, or the income, and we’re still not happy, it’s because we followed a path society laid out for us,” says Carol. “We didn’t have the confidence or the courage to prioritize what we want above what everyone else might think.”

“I believe life's too short. We won't regret what we’ve done; we will regret what we didn't do.”

Carol’s work is about redesigning ourselves to find the meaningful work we are meant to do that allows us to lead the life we desire.

“We have to stop stripping away the pieces of ourselves made to fit a narrative of who we should be and start finding the people who will accept us as we are,” says Carol. “When you understand what you have to offer and bring to the table, when you really can own and feel confident and good about your knowledge and your gifts and your skills, what you'll realize is that you really can find a different life. You don’t have to stop being amazing.”

Carol says what makes her process so effective is that she delivers the coaching in a community of other women at your level, faced with the same decisions and taking the same steps forward.

“We feel isolated, as though nobody else is going through what we are going through. That’s why it’s so easy to talk ourselves out of taking risks or to be talked out of it by people around us,” says Carol. “When you have a community of support of other women who are making it happen, there is power in that. We bring all the collective wisdom and knowledge of the group to support of each other.”

