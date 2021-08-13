DSG Global, Inc. and Imperium Motors, to Showcase the Highly Anticipated ET5 SUV at the EV Shows in Montreal and Quebec

DSG Global, Inc. Automotive Division, Imperium Motors, to Showcase the Highly Anticipated ET5 SUV at the Electric Vehicle Shows in Montreal and Quebec City

DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCQB:DSGT)

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSG Global, Inc (“DSGT” or the “Company”) today announced that Imperium Motor Canada will attend the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show in September and the Quebec Electric Vehicle Show in early October as demand for their electric vehicles (EV) continues to escalate.

The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show runs from September 17-19, 2021, at the Olympic Stadium. The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is the largest EV gathering in Canada with over 30,000 members of the Government, media, industry professional and consumers attending. At the event Christian Dubois, President of Imperium Motors Canada, will be showcasing Imperium ET5 SUV, Jonway vehicle models and several various e-bikes and scooters. Imperium Motor Canada will be in Booth #807. Salon Véhicule Électrique Montréal - Canada's First Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Show (ebems.com)

Christian will also be showcasing Imperium’s products at the Quebec Electric Vehicles Show from October 1-3, 2021, in Quebec City at the Centre de foires de Québec. This show attracts nearly 10,000 attendees and conducted 1883 road tests and over 2,000 indoor track test drives which Imperium will participate with their e-bikes during the show. Imperium Motor Canada will be in Booth #412. Salon Véhicule Électrique Québec - Canada's First Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Show (ebems.com) “Both events will allow the consumer to see, test, analyze and compare the latest technologies in the EV field. The company will be accepting orders and deposits on all products with expected delivery to begin during Q4 2021. Additionally, the company will begin accepting online orders on all vehicles, and planning orders also to begin for Q4 delivery,” commented Christian Dubois, President Imperium Motors, Canada.

As previously announced, the company also be showcasing much of the EV product lineup at other trade shows later this year including:

• The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show at the Los Vegas Convention Center from November 2-5, 2021 with over 6,000 companies in attendance.

• Imperium Motors Commercial Vehicle Division will be attending BusCon, the largest event of its kind in North America and features the latest Bus and Mass Transit offerings available. This is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from November 15-17, 2021. This is the keystone event of the industry and attendees will include government and commercial customers who are interested in this sector. The company will be launching its 12 Meter E-Bus at this event.

• The Los Angeles International Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 19-28, 2021, with over 1,000,000 attendees where the fully Electric Class B Motorhome will be unveiled by William J Rex of Imperium EV Bus and Motor Home Division, along with a full variety of EV’s on display.

• The company will also be attending the Las Vegas Consumer Electronic Show, also known as the CES Show from January 5-8, 2022. At this show the company will be unveiling two new fully electric high-speed vehicles. The CES show has become the premier event location for the Electric Vehicle industry.

“These events come at the ideal time for Imperium. As the company nears completion of the homologation of products including the ET5 SUV, EV Buses, Terra-E, wide variety of E-Bikes, various other Jonway and Imperium EV products, industry influencers and consumers will be attracted to the diversity, quality, and affordability of our product offerings. We will be showcasing much of existing product lineup to millions of consumers this fall and unveiling new products simultaneously. While it has taken slightly longer than anticipated, the wait was worth it. Consumers will now be able to buy over twenty models of our products at very competitive prices,” commented Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motors.

“Due to overwhelming interest, the company will be establishing up to three additional Experience Centers in North America to display and sell the entire vehicle lineup and provide dealer training. The company also anticipates revealing an extensive authorized dealer network during the remainder of 2021,” continued Rick Curtis

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/.