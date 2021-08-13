Will Nevada's New Rain Filled Lakes Halt the Bureau of Land Management's Emergency Drought Wild Horse Removals?

There is no drought emergency for this herd of wild horses-may they be spared #HaltTheHelicopters #GrantWildEquineWateringRights and #PrescribedGrazingRights Water and forage are now abundant-will the BLM spare the 1,085 free roaming horses freedom and lives? An eerie sight in the middle of nowhere-is the costly tax funded helicopter, semi-trucks and wild horse cages

Tax funding is fueling the mass clearing of public lands of thousands of wildfire, global warming preventing and ecosystem protecting healthy wild horses.

The rivers would again run clear, the forests be abundant and beautiful, the animals and birds would be replenished. The powers of the plants and animals would again be respected...” — Indigenous Cree Prophecy

WOODACRE, CA, USA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite no drought emergency existing for Nevada's Antelope Complex wild horses, after recent unprecedented rains created two large bodies of water, the Elko Bureau of Land Management's removing over a thousand wild horses in a tax-funded "emergency drought gather".On August 6th, a Nevada citizen and volunteer for the Nonprofit Love Wild Horses traveled to the public lands to check on and photograph the horses in the Antelope Complex herd management area. She discovered and photographed beautiful, healthy wild horses wading and drinking in two moderate-size lakes of water. Surprisingly, only five or six miles near the watering sites, she saw the large BLM stage horse removal operation with a helicopter, semi-trucks, fencing holding pens, and cage trailers.Will the newly discovered lakes of wild horse drinking water in Nevada halt the upcoming 911 drought removal?BLM's Elko Field Manager, after viewing the photos of the moderate-size lakes, had this to say: "It is good to see additional water on the landscape. It looks like those reservoirs are working as designed to catch the runoff. Most of those reservoirs have ditch systems to feed water to them during high precipitation events such as thunderstorms and springtime to catch winter melt and runoff. The amount of monsoonal flow that came through the area recently could have easily filled the reservoirs. Water being impounded in the reservoirs doesn't mean that a gather operation is no longer necessary. There is very little forage to go into the winter, and water supply has not been a concern on the Ely portion of the gather. The wild horse population is still well over AML; I cannot commit to you that any of those horses won't be removed."Most Bureau of Land Management regional offices are setting appropriate management levels for wild horse and burro populations in their districts. The AML's are invented by the BLM primarily according to the desire of sheep and cattle ranchers and mining, oil, and fracking private project interests, whose populations far outweigh the wild horse populations by millions on the public lands."By any measure, federal rangeland in Nevada reflects some of the worst ecological conditions in the West," stated PEER Special Projects Manager Kirsten Stade, noting that more than two-thirds of the entire state is BLM land, most of that comprised of large, remote, arid grazing allotments. "Our estimates of damaged BLM lands are likely significantly understated, meaning that as much as one-third of the entire state is in a severely degraded condition due to unsustainable livestock practices."Within the 1,650,000 acres of the Nevada Antelope Complex HMA, the BLM deduced appropriate management level is only 435-789 wild horses.In stark contrast to the BLM's near-zero equine grazing and watering rights allowance, the cattle and sheep are granted to graze and water in excess.It appears that the BLM is not considering much new scientific evidence . Substantiating the positive effects wild horses gift to wildlands, wildlife, ecosystems, and for humanity in sequestering carbon, lessening wildfire and global warming danger and impact for the Wild West's protection. Environmental, wildlife, and animal protection organizations are urging the BLM to halt this apparent unnecessary horse removal.The BLM seems to be using emergency roundups to get as many wild horses off our public lands as possible this year; their goal is to get to the level of 20,000 or more horses per year over the next five years. At the cost of 5 billion in taxpayer dollars. This race to eradicate the free-roaming wild horses is part of the Path Forward, more commonly now called "the Path to Extinction for America's wild horses."The BLM's actions are not honoring a Law that defines the wild horses as an integral part of the ecosystem.The Free-Roaming Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 1971 states: "The Wild Horse and Free-Roaming Burro Act of 1971" Congress finds and declares that wild free-roaming horses and burros are living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West; that they contribute to the diversity of life forms within the Nation and enrich the lives of the American people; and that these horses and burros are fast disappearing from the American scene. It is the policy of Congress that wild free roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death; and to accomplish this they are to be considered in the area where presently found, as integral part of natural system of the public lands."The Department of Interior agency's incongruent actions, which appear to be out of alignment with President Joe Biden's Climate Change and 30/30 initiatives, will unnecessarily cost the taxpayers over one billion dollars annually and the welfare of the public lands and the survival of the last of America's wild horses, if unstopped.Citizens are encouraged to ContactSecretary Deb Haaland @ 202-208-3100 and President Joe Biden @ 202-456-1111Urge them to Issue an immediate moratorium on the BLM wildfire, global warming, and ecosystem protecting wild horse removals and to Free the 65,000+ at risk incarcerated horses to Save them and the Wild West.Links:"Nevada Has a Very Bad Grazing ProblemWorst in West: Two-Thirds of Assessed BLM Allotments Badly Overgrazed""BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO BEGIN THE FY2021 ANTELOPE COMPLEX EMERGENCY WILD HORSE GATHER""Wild Horses: a Natural Resource for Staving off Wildfires and the Impacts of Global Warming""Spotlight on the overlooked role of horses as carbon sequesters"Wikipedia Free-Roaming Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 1971Upcoming unnecessary removal of 6,000 healthy wild horses is announced by the Bureau of Land Management due to drought, ignoring recent rainfall in the West, which negates the emergency need to remove the horses.Desert downpours: Rare summer rains soaked Death Valley and parts of California on MondayRare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas ValleyNational Geographic: "Wild horses and donkeys dig wells in the desert, providing water for wildlife.""Wild Horses Prevent Wildfires"

