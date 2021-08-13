Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Four-Vehicle Crash In Worcester Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(SNOW HILL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon in Worcester County.

The deceased is identified as Gabrielle D. Benton, 33, of Greenbackville, Virginia, operating a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Rt.12 (Snow Hill Road). She was the driver and sole occupant of the Tahoe.

Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a crash on Rt. 12 near the intersection at Carmean Road in Snow Hill, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the Tahoe apparently crossed the center line colliding with the rear wheels of a tractor trailer traveling southbound on Rt. 12. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the Tahoe overturned and caught fire.

Two other vehicles traveling southbound behind the tractor trailer were also involved in the crash. The other drivers involved in the crash were transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of what are described as minor injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Following the crash Rt. 12 at Carmean Road was closed for three hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure and set up a detour to divert traffic in the area. The Snow Hill Police and Fire Departments, and the Girdletree Fire Department assisted in the crash investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

                                                                                   ###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

