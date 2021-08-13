Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Worth $5,521.9 Million by 2027- Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Key Players

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railway maintenance machineries are used to maintain railway track to operate transportation and logistics smoothly, and effectively. Railway maintenance machineries are used for effective operations, and maximize the productivity of logistics, and transportation system.

The global railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $3.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.52 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

An increase in construction of new rail projects fuels the railway maintenance machinery market growth. For instance, Iraq government spent around $2.5 billion on new railway project named as Baghdad Metro. The railway project will be completed by 2025. In addition, rise in number of railway electrification projects owing to reduced carbon emission is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Top 10 Leading Players

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
China State Railway Group Co Ltd
System 7- Railsupport GmbH
Harsco Corporation
MER MEC s.p.A.
Geatech Group s.r.l.
Plasser & Theurer
Export von Bahnbaumaschinen
Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Sinara-Transport Machines Holding
Fluor Corporation

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging railway maintenance machinery market trends and dynamics.

In-depth industry analysis is conducted by estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the railway maintenance machinery market share is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Tamping Machine
Stabilizing Machinery
Rail Handling Machinery
Ballast Cleaning Machine
Others

By Application

Ballast Track
Non-ballast Track

By Sales Type

New Sales
Aftermarket Sales

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

