Pallets Market Worth $110,565.7 Million in 2027, To Manifest a CAGR of 5.1%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pallet is a platform or a support for boards to stack loads upon them. Pallets are generally manufactured using plastic, wood, metal, and corrugated paper. They are considered as a tertiary form of packaging and are a mandatory part of nearly all industrial supply chains and warehousing. Moreover, pallets are generally used as a base for stacking, storing, transporting, and protecting materials, which are later transported using material handling equipment. Further, the standard sizes of pallets differ within different regions and countries.

The global pallets market size is expected to reach $110.5 billion in 2027 from $79.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Furthermore, the growth in the e-commerce industry has surged the demand for pallets significantly. The rise in inclination of people toward e-commerce, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic has created growth opportunities for the pallet manufacturers as well as the logistic companies. Automation of supply chain and logistic systems can propel the demand for pallets with RFID tags, bar codes, and other technologies. This is expected to drive the pallets market growth significantly.

Top 10 Leading Players

Brambles Limited
CABKA Group GmbH
Craemer Holding GmbH
Falkenhahn AG
LOSCAM International Holdings Co., Ltd
Millwood, Inc
Menasha Corporation
PalletOne Inc
Rehrig Pacific Holdings, Inc
Schoeller Allibert Services B.V

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global pallets market trends and dynamics.

In-depth pallets market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive pallets market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

Key Market Segments

BY TYPE

Rackable
Nestable
Stackable
Display

By Material

Wood
Plastic via injection molding
Plastic via other methods
Corrugated paper
Metal

By End-user Industry

Food & beverage
Chemical
Retail
Pharmaceutical
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

