Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Destruction of Property Offense: 700 Block of Crittenden Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the 700 block of Crittenden Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:22 pm, a suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims’ vehicles at the listed location. The suspects then broke windows on the victims’ vehicles then fled the scene.

 

The suspects and a vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/vgHRWbcpQ5A

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

