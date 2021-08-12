Suspect Sought in Burglary One and Theft One Stolen Auto Offenses: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Burglary One and Theft One Stolen Auto offenses that occurred on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in the 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspect entered an occupied hotel room at the listed location. Once inside the room, the suspect took property to include the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle is described as a silver 2007 Toyota Sienna with New York tags JNY-1657.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.