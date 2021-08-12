Suspect Sought in a Carrying a Pistol without a License Offense: 2700 Block of Langston Place, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s NIBIN Investigations Unit which includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Carrying a Pistol without a License offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast.
- approximately 3:02 am, it was determined the suspect was in possession of a firearm at the listed location. The suspect fled on foot and made good his escape. A firearm was recovered.
An image of the suspect is show below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.