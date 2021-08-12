MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 2, 2021 to Monday August 9, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 2, 2021, through Monday, August 9, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 39 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 2, 2021

A Taurus 740 Slim .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Davon Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-107-048

A Colt Delta Elite 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Anthony Bryant Osborne, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Buying, Receiving, or Possession of Stolen Property, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-107-276

A SCCY PX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-107-578

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

A Crosman SNR357 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Rashik Turane Jones, of Landover, MD, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-108-241

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Marje Kyree Lyons, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-108-517

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-108-646

A Girsan 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Shawn Tyrain Dickey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-108-672

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Sherwood Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-108-961

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of G Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Donnell Keith Gary Barker, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-109-074

A Sig Sauer P226 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Juamal Carroll, of Southeast, D.C., and 39-year-old Cedric Clark, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-109-140

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dayvaughn Samuel Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and No Permit. CCN: 21-109-209

Thursday, August 5, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-109-616

A Stevens Arms .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 300 block of Quackenbos Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-109-733

A Beretta 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Antonio William Polite, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-109-744

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kevaughn Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-109-764

Friday, August 6, 2021

A Ruger P94 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Charles Tyrone General, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possess/Transfer of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-110-149

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Dajon Malloy, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing – Misdemeanor, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-110-254

Saturday, August 7, 2021

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Angel Enrique Suncar, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute. CCN: 21-110-674

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Patrick Oliver Gaines, of Southeast, D.C., for Reckless Driving, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 21-110-709

A Glock 34 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Keon German, Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, No Permit, and Possession of with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-110-761

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ryan Vantrelle Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 21-110-795

A Jimenez Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Keith Patterson, of Southeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and No Permit. CCN: 21-110-878

A Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Patrick Henry Goldson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-110-882

Sunday, August 8, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Montel Cox, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-110-941

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-110-952

A Zastava PAP M92PB 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3500 block of V Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-111-036

A Smith & Wesson 686 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4000 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Tyrell Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-111-093

An Astra Mod-A7100 Tulammo 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tyrik Zachary Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Aggravated Assault, Fugitive from Justice, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-105-976

An FMK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Anthony Pickett, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Danielle Chandler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Second Degree Cruelty to Children Grave Risk. CCN: 21-111-259

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kiman Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-111-282

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Robbery, No Permit, and Theft – First Degree (Stolen Auto). CCN: 21-111-291

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Custody Order and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-111-311

A Ruger .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Antonio Curtis Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-111-497

Monday, August 9, 2021

A Ruger LCP Prescott AZ-USA .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kyara Taneal Conner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-111-780

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old William Allen Galloway, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-111-861

An American Arms Thunderbolt .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ali Amir Talib Walker-Bey, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-111-880

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tristen Miles Ware, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Threat to Do Bodily Harm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-111-913

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-112-046

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###