Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,538 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary One and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest have been made in reference to Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the Second District.

 

  • Burglary One: On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 4500 block of Charleston Terrace, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 19-017-114

 

  • Burglary One: On Thursday, February 14, 2019, at approximately 10:45 pm, the suspect entered a residence in the 5500 block of 41st Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 19-026-999

 

  • Unlawful Entry: On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at approximately 2:31 am, the suspect entered an unoccupied establishment in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No property was obtained. CCN: 21-113-184

 

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, 24 year-old DeAngelo Marquise Foster, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary One and Unlawful Entry.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary One and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the Second District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.