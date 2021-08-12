Arrest Made in Burglary One and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest have been made in reference to Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the Second District.

Burglary One: On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 4500 block of Charleston Terrace, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 19-017-114

Burglary One: On Thursday, February 14, 2019, at approximately 10:45 pm, the suspect entered a residence in the 5500 block of 41st Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 19-026-999

Unlawful Entry: On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at approximately 2:31 am, the suspect entered an unoccupied establishment in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No property was obtained. CCN: 21-113-184

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, 24 year-old DeAngelo Marquise Foster, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary One and Unlawful Entry.

###