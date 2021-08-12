Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Burglary One Offenses that Occurred in the Fourth and Sixth Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to offenses that occurred in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.
Sixth District
Burglary One
- On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 4:04 pm in the 4500 block of Eads Street, Northeast, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence. Once inside the suspect assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated the victim’s injuries. CCN: 21-108-424
On Thursday, August 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Brandon Ballard, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was also charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) for the below case:
Fourth District
Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)
- On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at approximately 1:45 pm in the 600 block of Quebec Place, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun, pointed it at the victim, and threatened the victim. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-112-287