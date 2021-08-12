Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Burglary One Offenses that Occurred in the Fourth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to offenses that occurred in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.

Sixth District

Burglary One

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 4:04 pm in the 4500 block of Eads Street, Northeast, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence. Once inside the suspect assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated the victim’s injuries. CCN: 21-108-424

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Brandon Ballard, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was also charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) for the below case:

Fourth District

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)