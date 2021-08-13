Aerial Work Platform Market to Register a CAGR of 7.7% to Reach $14,351.7 Million in 2027
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aerial Work Platform MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial work platforms (AWP), also known as aerial lifts, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWP), cherry pickers, and others, find their applications in construction, warehousing, renovation, maintenance, utilities, and others end-user industries. AWPs are specially designed for elevating or raising personnel up to suitable heights and offer a stable and safe base during the uplifted stage. AWPs can be used in both indoor and outdoor applications and are highly versatile and efficient.
The global aerial work platform market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2027 from $9.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the aerial work platform market. The U.S. garners highest share in the region with approximately 83.0% within the North American market. This is mainly due to the early introduction of aerial working platforms in the region and high demand for AWP in common construction and maintenance practices. In addition, the rapid development in AWP products in terms of emission control and full-electric operation has assisted AWP to gain popularity in the European market.
Top Key Market Players
Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc.
Haulotte Group
J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited
Niftylift (UK) Limited
Oshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries, Inc.)
Skyjack (Linamar Corp.)
Terex Corporation (Genie)
Teupen
Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Boom Lifts
Scissor Lifts
Vehicle Mounted Platforms
Others
By Operation
Fuel-powered
Electric
Hybrid
By Lift Height
Less than 20 Feet
20 to 50 Feet
50 to 70 Feet
Above 70 Feet
By End-user Industry
Construction
Utilities
Logistics & Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
