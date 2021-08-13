Aerial Work Platform Market to Register a CAGR of 7.7% to Reach $14,351.7 Million in 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial work platforms (AWP), also known as aerial lifts, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWP), cherry pickers, and others, find their applications in construction, warehousing, renovation, maintenance, utilities, and others end-user industries. AWPs are specially designed for elevating or raising personnel up to suitable heights and offer a stable and safe base during the uplifted stage. AWPs can be used in both indoor and outdoor applications and are highly versatile and efficient.

The global aerial work platform market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2027 from $9.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the aerial work platform market. The U.S. garners highest share in the region with approximately 83.0% within the North American market. This is mainly due to the early introduction of aerial working platforms in the region and high demand for AWP in common construction and maintenance practices. In addition, the rapid development in AWP products in terms of emission control and full-electric operation has assisted AWP to gain popularity in the European market.

Top Key Market Players

Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc.
Haulotte Group
J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited
Niftylift (UK) Limited
Oshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries, Inc.)
Skyjack (Linamar Corp.)
Terex Corporation (Genie)
Teupen
Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global aerial work platform market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive aerial work platform market analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Boom Lifts
Scissor Lifts
Vehicle Mounted Platforms
Others

By Operation

Fuel-powered
Electric
Hybrid

By Lift Height

Less than 20 Feet
20 to 50 Feet
50 to 70 Feet
Above 70 Feet

By End-user Industry

Construction
Utilities
Logistics & Transportation
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

