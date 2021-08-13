DOH NEWS RELEASE: DOH STANDS UP FREE COVID-19 TESTING AT ALOHA STADIUM – Testing available Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays & Thursdays through Aug. 31

Newsroom Posted on Aug 12, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 testing at Aloha Stadium four days a week through Aug. 31. Testing will begin on Saturday, Aug. 14, and is being offered in partnership with the Honolulu Fire Department and the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

“Hawaiʻi’s elevated case counts have led to increased demand for testing,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “These testing events add to our state’s capacity and ensure that individuals have access to free testing.”

“We are happy to partner in this effort to test even more people in our community,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Aloha Stadium is accessible from anywhere on the island, making it an ideal site to conduct additional testing. Mahalo to our heroes at HFD, who have consistently been on the frontlines against COVID-19. Their efforts at Aloha Stadium will protect our communities and save lives.”

Individuals who have symptoms and those who have been exposed to a positive case—regardless of vaccination status—should get tested. However, those under a currently active quarantine order should not leave their place of quarantine to get tested.

Free testing will be available at Aloha Stadium through Aug. 31 at the following times:

Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Testing will take place in the Aloha Stadium bus lot. Free parking is available. Enter through the main stadium entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard. Follow the “COVID-19 Test” signs.

Testing will be walk-in only. No appointments are required. The Aloha Stadium testing site will be able to accommodate up to 500 tests on Saturday, August 14, and will gauge capacity on an ongoing basis.

Administration of rapid testing will take approximately 30 minutes. Due to a high demand for tests, there may be an extended wait time. Please wear a mask and bring a government photo ID, water and an umbrella.

For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/. Individuals should continue to practice all mitigation measures, including vaccination, mask wearing, distancing, proper hand washing, and staying home when sick.

