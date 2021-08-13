Startup Showcases Healthcare Concept that Promises to Solve Biggest African NCD Patient Challenges
Using tech-powered innovations, AkomaDoc directly addresses NCD detection and screening challenges, with a focus on #1 cause of death – cardiovascular diseases.ACCRA, GHANA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of digital health entrepreneurs and doctors is announcing a new healthcare solution launch for the African market – AkomaDoc.
AkomaDoc is the founding team’s response to the limited NCD condition management opportunities, which include a lack of screening devices and medical professionals to support the patient's needs. AkamoDoc’s mobile application and cloud-based platform allow patients to take health screening into their own hands using their mobile phones. The concept leverages already existing technology for screening blood pressure, whilst exploring an option to use a phone camera-based vital sign screening tool. It also provides access to smart screening devices in each user’s city, and data-driven AI decision support tools for data analytics.
Additionally, AkomaDoc is also empowering patients to self-manage their health by giving patients an understanding of their screening results, what works best for them, and when to get help to reduce the risk of serious complications.
“To address early detection and condition management challenges in the region, we are combining the latest technology-powered healthcare innovations,” says AkomaDoc’s founding partner, Normunds Daudiss. “Patients' mobile phones will become a blood pressure and heart risk assessment tool, with medical-grade AI algorithms providing feedback on smart device readings that patients will be able to access at their pharmacy or workplace.”
Not only that, but the AkomaDoc mobile application will allow patients to access their health history, add new reading results and self-reported outcomes, as well as manage and share their data with healthcare professionals, if needed.
"Hypertension and diabetes are the leading conditions we plan to support using AkomaDoc, with targeted impact on the working class who lose man hours from unforeseen cardiac and cerebrovascular events. These events are often due to undetected hypertension and are especially found in pregnant women who have hypertension, which is the leading underlying cause of death in urban areas,” adds team doctor, Elvis Kuma Forson.
According to the team, the WHO reports that NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally, with cardiovascular diseases accounting for most of the NCD deaths.
In Ghana, over the past decade cardiac disease admissions and mortality have increased progressively. One of the largest risk factors for complications, such as stroke and coronary heart disease, is high blood pressure. The number of people suffering from hypertension increases every year and, by 2025, 150 million adults are expected to be living with high blood pressure in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Another factor contributing to increased risks for NCDs in Ghana is the lack of health workers. For example, there is just one doctor per every 7000 patients, and the medical knowledge among these doctors is limited.
To help address these challenges, the AkomaDoc concept will allow doctors to focus on high-risk cases and support self-managed and community peer-group care for others. Private hospitals and practitioners can contact AkomaDoc to be listed to leverage the platform to acquire clients and effectively manage them.
Together, with Stroke Association Supportnetwork - Ghana, the first technology-powered community screening initiative will run in Accra, providing more than 1000 patient screening.
For businesses, the offering is a win-win situation as well, as happy and healthy employees are more productive. AkomaDoc is already starting the first corporate partnerships in Ghana and calling other innovative companies to join to reach middle aged corporate workers through their human resource managers, reducing the loss of man hours from unforeseen cardiac event.
