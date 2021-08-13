Insulating Glass Window Market Worth $21,160.6 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An insulating glass window is used to decrease heat transmission over a portion of the building envelope by combining many panes of glass into a single unit. Multiple panes of glass and gas add extra barriers to heat and cold transfer. It reduces the need for artificial air conditioning by regulating room temperature and preventing air from escaping via windows.

The global insulating glass window market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Top 10 Key Players

AGC Inc.
Central Glass Co., Ltd
Glaston Corporation
SaintGobain SA
Internorm International GmbH
Sika Industry
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd
Viracon
H.B. Fuller
Scheuten

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging insulating glass window market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the emerging insulating glass window market shareis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

BY GLAZING TYPE

Double Glazing
Triple Glazing
Others

BY SEALANT TYPE

Hot Melt
PIB Primary Sealants
Polysulfide
Silicon

BY END-USER

Residential
Nonresidential

BY REGION

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

