Toronto Acupuncture for Increasing Chances of Fertility and Conception
Qi Herbs & Acupuncture Treatment Centre in Toronto uses acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine to help with fertility and conception.
Modern science itself has proven acupuncture works, finding that the practice may help improve ovulation and the body’s metabolism.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, infertility remains a top stressor for many. Symptoms of infertility can be present in both partners, such as irregular menstrual cycles and problems with hormones.
Dr. Kathy (Bo) Feng
While having children may not be at the top of every couple's list of priorities, those dealing with infertility can suffer emotional stress, depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Seeing a doctor is always recommended, but another treatment one may consider is acupuncture.
Acupuncture can help with numerous health conditions, but one of its many applications is in treating infertility. It can help increase blood flow to the reproductive organs, regulate period cycles, decrease stress levels, improve egg and uterine qualities, improve ovulation cycles in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which makes pregnancy difficult, as well as balance hormone levels.
Qi Herbs & Acupuncture Treatment Centre in Downtown Toronto specializes in fertility acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). The Centre is one of the best acupuncture and TCM clinics in Canada, and it has a great reputation in the alternative medicine industry. All the practitioners have experience with Top Chinese medicine doctors in China, the country where acupuncture and herb remedies originated from. Qi Herbs & Acupuncture Treatment Centre understand TCM more profoundly with access to ancient Chinese medicine master books and clinical cases in the Chinese language. In addition to medical services of herb treatment and fertility acupuncture, they offer RMT (registered massage therapy) service, acupressure, and cupping and moxibustion service.
If you are looking for alternative ways to treat infertility, Qi Herbs & Acupuncture Treatment Centre in Downtown Toronto is now open and ready to take on new clients. Book your first appointment online to get high-quality fertility acupuncture from knowledgeable and experienced staff.
