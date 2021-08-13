Burgum statement on Biden administration’s call for OPEC to increase oil production amid high gas prices

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today in response to the Biden administration’s statement suggesting OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) increase oil production to offset high fuel prices.

“This is another glaring example of the Biden administration’s failed and misguided energy policies, including issuing executive orders restricting U.S. energy production and transportation, putting up red tape and creating regulatory roadblocks,” Burgum said. “Instead of urging foreign nations to boost oil output to reduce U.S. gasoline prices, the administration should be encouraging and supporting states like North Dakota to increase oil production to pre-pandemic levels to reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources. We can and should be selling energy to our friends and allies, not buying it from nations that oppose U.S. interests. The White House’s call for OPEC to ‘do more’ to support global recovery and reduce the price at the pump is wrong for American workers, consumers and our nation’s energy security.”

“We have the resources, the skill and the drive to usher in a new era of U.S. energy independence, and the administration should focus on supporting America instead of looking overseas and increasing our dependence on others,” Burgum continued. “And anyone who cares about the global environment should be insisting that the U.S. produce its own energy, since we produce energy cleaner and safer here than anywhere else. Mr. President, please, let us do what we do best – fuel and feed the world.”